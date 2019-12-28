Watford Hldg Ltd (NASDAQ:WTRE) Short Interest Update

Watford Hldg Ltd (NASDAQ:WTRE) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 247,400 shares, a decline of 25.4% from the November 28th total of 331,600 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 194,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

WTRE opened at $25.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.73. Watford has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $28.99.

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $140.45 million during the quarter. Watford had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Watford will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WTRE. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Watford in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,301,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Watford by 762.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 474,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,976,000 after buying an additional 419,114 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Watford by 36.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,047,000 after buying an additional 90,346 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Watford in the second quarter worth about $3,377,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc lifted its holdings in Watford by 58.6% in the second quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 95,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after buying an additional 35,143 shares during the period. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WTRE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Watford from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Watford in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.67.

Watford Company Profile

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

