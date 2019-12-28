WavesGo Price Reaches $0.0136 on Major Exchanges (WGO)

WavesGo (CURRENCY:WGO) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. WavesGo has a total market capitalization of $102,233.00 and $6.00 worth of WavesGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WavesGo token can currently be purchased for about $0.0136 or 0.00000186 BTC on popular exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. During the last week, WavesGo has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013670 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00183899 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.59 or 0.01261212 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000617 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025777 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00118943 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

WavesGo Profile

WavesGo was first traded on April 23rd, 2017. WavesGo’s total supply is 7,527,257 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,527,127 tokens. WavesGo’s official website is www.wavesgo.com/wgo.html. The official message board for WavesGo is medium.com/@wavesgo. WavesGo’s official Twitter account is @gowavesgo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WavesGo Token Trading

WavesGo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WavesGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WavesGo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WavesGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

