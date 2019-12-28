Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc (NYSE:WAIR) Short Interest Update

Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc (NYSE:WAIR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 690,900 shares, a decline of 36.0% from the November 28th total of 1,080,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 632,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WAIR. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Wesco Aircraft during the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Wesco Aircraft by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,578 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 4,459 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Wesco Aircraft by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wesco Aircraft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Wesco Aircraft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WAIR opened at $11.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.88. Wesco Aircraft has a one year low of $7.38 and a one year high of $11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 3.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.47.

Wesco Aircraft (NYSE:WAIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.12). Wesco Aircraft had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $432.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.13 million.

WAIR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Wesco Aircraft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wesco Aircraft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th.

Wesco Aircraft Company Profile

Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc distributes aerospace products and provides supply chain management services to the aerospace industry in North America and internationally. Its services include distribution, supplier relationships management, quality assurance, kitting, just-in-time delivery, chemical management, third-party logistics or fourth-party logistics program, and point-of-use inventory management.

