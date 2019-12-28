Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd (TSE:WDO) Director Nadine Miller Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd (TSE:WDO) Director Nadine Miller sold 10,000 shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.54, for a total transaction of C$95,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$312,912.

Nadine Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 20th, Nadine Miller sold 5,000 shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.45, for a total value of C$47,250.00.

Shares of WDO opened at C$10.03 on Friday. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd has a 12-month low of C$3.96 and a 12-month high of C$10.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$8.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.04.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$20.69 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WDO. Echelon Wealth Partners downgraded Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Pi Financial boosted their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$8.15 to C$8.85 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.51.

About Wesdome Gold Mines

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores for, extracts, processes, produces, reclaims, and sells gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.

