Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd (TSE:WDO) Director Nadine Miller Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd (TSE:WDO) Director Nadine Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.45, for a total value of C$47,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$309,960.

Nadine Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 23rd, Nadine Miller sold 10,000 shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.54, for a total value of C$95,400.00.

WDO opened at C$10.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.89. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd has a one year low of C$3.96 and a one year high of C$10.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.42.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$20.69 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Pi Financial upped their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$8.15 to C$8.85 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Echelon Wealth Partners cut shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.51.

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores for, extracts, processes, produces, reclaims, and sells gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.

