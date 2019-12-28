West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of West Bancorporation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

NASDAQ:WTBA opened at $25.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $415.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.68. West Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $18.87 and a fifty-two week high of $25.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.33.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.27 million during the quarter. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 27.17% and a return on equity of 14.27%.

In other West Bancorporation news, Director Patrick J. Donovan purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.30 per share, for a total transaction of $36,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 6,500 shares of company stock worth $157,180. Company insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in West Bancorporation by 5.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,049,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,271,000 after acquiring an additional 49,818 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank grew its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 437.8% during the 3rd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 59,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 48,454 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of West Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new position in West Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $411,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in West Bancorporation by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 658,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,967,000 after purchasing an additional 7,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.68% of the company’s stock.

West Bancorporation Company Profile

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

