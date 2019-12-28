Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (NYSE:WMC) Short Interest Up 18.6% in December

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (NYSE:WMC) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, an increase of 18.6% from the November 28th total of 1,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 337,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WMC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Western Asset Mortgage Capital from $10.75 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

Shares of NYSE:WMC opened at $10.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 709.60, a current ratio of 709.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.98. The stock has a market cap of $556.15 million, a P/E ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.75. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $10.75.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $16.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.18%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 1,481.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the second quarter worth about $100,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. 46.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Western Asset Mortgage Capital

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

