Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $10.75

Shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (NYSE:WMC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.75 and last traded at $10.74, with a volume of 311030 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.67.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WMC. ValuEngine lowered Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from $10.75 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd.

Get Western Asset Mortgage Capital alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 709.60, a quick ratio of 709.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.75.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $16.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.81%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 11.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 4.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 76,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 1,481.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile (NYSE:WMC)

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.