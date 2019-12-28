Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on WDC. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a hold rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Cleveland Research restated a hold rating on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Monday, October 21st. KeyCorp reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Loop Capital upgraded Western Digital from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Western Digital to $64.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.30.

Shares of WDC opened at $62.13 on Friday. Western Digital has a twelve month low of $35.02 and a twelve month high of $65.31. The stock has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.91.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 9.89% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. Western Digital’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Western Digital will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.49%.

In other news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 4,663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total transaction of $278,800.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $72,758.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,722 shares of company stock worth $1,443,320 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Western Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 833 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

