Westervelt T. Ballard, Jr. Purchases 20,000 Shares of Superior Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SPNVD) Stock

Superior Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SPNVD) CFO Westervelt T. Ballard, Jr. acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.75 per share, with a total value of $95,000.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SPNVD opened at $4.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.52.

Superior Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SPNVD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($2.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.10) by ($0.10). Superior Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 73.42% and a negative net margin of 48.56%. The business had revenue of $425.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.96 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Superior Energy Services will post -10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Superior Energy Services Company Profile

Superior Energy Services, Inc provides oilfield services and equipment to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Drilling Products and Services, Onshore Completion and Workover Services, Production Services, and Technical Solutions.

