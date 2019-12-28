Westshore Terminals Investment Corp (WTE) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Westshore Terminals Investment Corp (TSE:WTE) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Shares of TSE:WTE opened at C$19.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$20.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$21.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.63. Westshore Terminals Investment has a fifty-two week low of C$17.64 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.26.

Get Westshore Terminals Investment alerts:

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$104.92 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Westshore Terminals Investment will post 1.9800001 EPS for the current year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$22.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

About Westshore Terminals Investment

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partner interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from five mines in British Columbia and one mine in Alberta, as well as from three mines in the north-western United States.

See Also: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.