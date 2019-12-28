Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of Weyco Group stock opened at $26.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $262.50 million, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.77. Weyco Group has a 12 month low of $21.80 and a 12 month high of $34.44.

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Weyco Group had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 7.06%. The firm had revenue of $82.50 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WEYS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Weyco Group by 23.9% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,568 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Weyco Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,520 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Weyco Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 87,505 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Weyco Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 436,374 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Weyco Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 281,408 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.47% of the company’s stock.

About Weyco Group

Weyco Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and distributes footwear. The company operates through two segments, North American Wholesale and North American Retail. It engages in the design and marketing footwear for men, women, and children under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, and Rafters brand names.

