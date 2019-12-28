Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) Short Interest Down 20.6% in December

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,820,000 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the November 28th total of 8,590,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $29.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.67. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $18.54 and a 1-year high of $30.90. The company has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.44, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of -0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.59 and a 200-day moving average of $26.70.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $223.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.93 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 135.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 181.6% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. 53.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

