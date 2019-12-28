Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,720,000 shares, a growth of 11.3% from the November 28th total of 5,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 851,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days. Approximately 9.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 833 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total transaction of $127,790.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,784.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WHR. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,808,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 40,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,351,000 after purchasing an additional 20,805 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 1,283.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 38,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,033,000 after purchasing an additional 35,341 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter valued at $537,000. Finally, Bank of Hawaii acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter valued at $347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $145.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $146.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Whirlpool has a 1-year low of $103.81 and a 1-year high of $163.64.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.07. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 28.06% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Whirlpool will post 15.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 31.66%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WHR shares. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Buckingham Research set a $150.00 target price on Whirlpool and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on Whirlpool from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.38.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

