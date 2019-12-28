William F. Sharpe III Purchases 50,000 Shares of Christopher & Banks Corporation (NASDAQ:CBKC) Stock

Christopher & Banks Corporation (NASDAQ:CBKC) Director William F. Sharpe III bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.55 per share, with a total value of $27,500.00.

Shares of CBKC opened at $0.54 on Friday. Christopher & Banks Corporation has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.24.

Christopher & Banks (NASDAQ:CBKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $94.06 million for the quarter.

About Christopher & Banks

Christopher & Banks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of private-brand women's apparel and accessories in the United States. The company designs and sells women's apparel and accessories to customers ranging in age from 50 and older. Its stores offer women's apparel consisting of casual clothing, everyday basics, wear-to-work, leisure/active wear, and sleepwear in missy, petite, and women sizes, as well as jewelry and accessories.

