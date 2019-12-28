Winpak (TSE:WPK) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $46.65

Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.65 and traded as high as $47.72. Winpak shares last traded at $47.72, with a volume of 11,900 shares.

Separately, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Winpak from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$49.80.

The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion and a PE ratio of 26.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$46.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$45.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 7.99 and a current ratio of 9.93.

Winpak (TSE:WPK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported C$0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.59 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$280.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$292.60 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Winpak Ltd. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Winpak’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.10%.

Winpak Company Profile (TSE:WPK)

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, Flexible Packaging, and Packaging Machinery. The company offers medical packaging products, including thermoforming films, pre-made cups, lidding films, die-cut lids, pouches, central supply room wraps and draping films, and packaging machinery; pharmaceutical packaging products, such as blister foils, pouch stock products, child-resistant blister lidding products, and cold form laminates; and laminations for pouches and lidding applications for personal care products, such as cosmetics, skin creams, and shampoos.

