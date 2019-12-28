Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WTFC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, Director Gary D. Sweeney bought 786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.60 per share, for a total transaction of $49,989.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,178 shares in the company, valued at $329,320.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,312,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,482,000 after acquiring an additional 286,314 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,170,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,308,000 after acquiring an additional 107,390 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,208,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,404,000 after acquiring an additional 15,942 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 933,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,277,000 after acquiring an additional 439,875 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 713,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,181,000 after acquiring an additional 217,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WTFC traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.77. The stock had a trading volume of 193,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. Wintrust Financial has a 52 week low of $59.34 and a 52 week high of $78.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.10.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $380.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.98 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 20.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Wintrust Financial will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

