WM MORRISON SUP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine lowered shares of WM MORRISON SUP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WM MORRISON SUP/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Get WM MORRISON SUP/ADR alerts:

WM MORRISON SUP/ADR stock opened at $13.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. WM MORRISON SUP/ADR has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $16.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.44.

WM MORRISON SUP/ADR Company Profile

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail super stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance and leasing services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for WM MORRISON SUP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WM MORRISON SUP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.