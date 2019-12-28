Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) Short Interest Up 58.7% in December

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 957,900 shares, a growth of 58.7% from the November 28th total of 603,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 329,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

WWD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $108.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barrington Research cut shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.75.

In other Woodward, Inc.Common Stock news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total value of $407,155.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,743,103.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 227,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,581,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,980 shares of company stock valued at $8,068,642 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WWD. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 257.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,034,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,020,000 after buying an additional 744,802 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 793.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 754,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,268,000 after acquiring an additional 669,635 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the second quarter worth about $55,453,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,503,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 349.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 410,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,487,000 after acquiring an additional 319,326 shares in the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock stock opened at $118.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.60. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 12 month low of $70.15 and a 12 month high of $124.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $736.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

