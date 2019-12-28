Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $778.42 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) will post $778.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Worthington Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $784.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $769.00 million. Worthington Industries reported sales of $874.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Worthington Industries will report full year sales of $3.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.33 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.26 billion to $3.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Worthington Industries.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $827.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.60 million. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 15.84%. Worthington Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WOR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Worthington Industries in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Worthington Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Shares of WOR opened at $42.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.18. Worthington Industries has a 1-year low of $33.18 and a 1-year high of $44.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.66%.

In other Worthington Industries news, insider Jeffrey R. Klingler sold 961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total transaction of $36,960.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,307 shares in the company, valued at $204,107.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $353,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,106 shares in the company, valued at $2,167,538.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 6.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,598,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,358,000 after purchasing an additional 99,795 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 734,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,585,000 after buying an additional 36,947 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Worthington Industries by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 647,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,195,000 after buying an additional 25,194 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Worthington Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,073,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Worthington Industries by 414.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 246,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,938,000 after buying an additional 198,857 shares during the period. 47.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

