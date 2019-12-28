XDNA Market Capitalization Tops $66,948.00 (XDNA)

XDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. During the last seven days, XDNA has traded 24.2% lower against the dollar. XDNA has a total market cap of $66,948.00 and $161.00 worth of XDNA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XDNA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0149 or 0.00000203 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SwiftCash (SWIFT) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About XDNA

XDNA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 18th, 2018. XDNA’s total supply is 4,533,979 coins and its circulating supply is 4,503,176 coins. XDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for XDNA is /r/XDNA_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for XDNA is xdna.io.

Buying and Selling XDNA

XDNA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XDNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XDNA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XDNA using one of the exchanges listed above.

