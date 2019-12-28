Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (XHR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on January 15th

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a payout ratio of 200.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Xenia Hotels & Resorts to earn $2.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.6%.

NYSE XHR traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.91. 323,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,405. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.06. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $16.67 and a 1 year high of $23.33.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $268.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XHR. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.08.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

