Xerox Corp Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:XRX)

Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the information technology services provider on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Xerox has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Xerox has a dividend payout ratio of 25.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Xerox to earn $3.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.7%.

XRX traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.31. 1,156,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,021,160. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.34. Xerox has a 1 year low of $19.14 and a 1 year high of $39.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 19.62%. Xerox’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Xerox will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on XRX shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Xerox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Xerox to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

About Xerox

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

