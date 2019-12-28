Ximen Mining Corp (CVE:XIM) Director Christopher Ross Anderson Purchases 192,308 Shares

Ximen Mining Corp (CVE:XIM) Director Christopher Ross Anderson acquired 192,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.39 per share, with a total value of C$75,000.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,537,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,769,639.43.

Shares of CVE:XIM opened at C$0.36 on Friday. Ximen Mining Corp has a 12-month low of C$0.24 and a 12-month high of C$0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.35 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.47. The stock has a market cap of $15.81 million and a PE ratio of -1.54.

Ximen Mining Company Profile

Ximen Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in British Columbia, Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primary asset is the Brett Gold Project in located in the British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Elm Tree Minerals Inc and changed its name to Ximen Mining Corp.

