XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 410,500 shares, a decline of 45.9% from the November 28th total of 758,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other XOMA news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 373,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $8,210,290.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James R. Neal sold 4,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $95,656.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,017 shares in the company, valued at $484,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOMA. Athanor Capital LP acquired a new position in XOMA during the second quarter worth about $149,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in XOMA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in XOMA by 2,151.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 22,828 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of XOMA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $434,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of XOMA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $510,000. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ XOMA opened at $28.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 4.37. The firm has a market cap of $246.01 million, a P/E ratio of -17.84 and a beta of 1.28. XOMA has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $28.85.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.68. The company had revenue of $8.86 million for the quarter. XOMA had a negative return on equity of 8.93% and a negative net margin of 10.19%. On average, research analysts predict that XOMA will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of XOMA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of XOMA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of XOMA in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

XOMA Corporation, a biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development. Its proprietary product candidates include X213, an allosteric inhibitor of prolactin action; XMetA, an insulin receptor-activating antibody to provide long-acting reduction of hyperglycemia in Type 2 diabetic patients; IL-2, a therapy for metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and PTH1R, an anti-parathyroid receptor pipeline to address unmet medical needs, including primary hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy.

