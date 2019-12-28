XP Power (LON:XPP) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2,879.20

XP Power Ltd. (LON:XPP) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,879.20 and traded as high as $2,940.00. XP Power shares last traded at $2,900.00, with a volume of 2,204 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,850 ($37.49) target price on shares of XP Power in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of XP Power in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of XP Power in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 3,330 ($43.80) price target on the stock. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of XP Power in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

The stock has a market cap of $558.03 million and a P/E ratio of 21.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,886.40 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,459.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.37.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a GBX 20 ($0.26) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from XP Power’s previous dividend of $18.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. XP Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.60%.

About XP Power (LON:XPP)

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, design and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, including open-frame, enclosed, desktop, configurable, and DIN rail power supplies; DC-DC converters; LED drivers; high voltage power supplies; and EMI filters.

