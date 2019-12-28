Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xperi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Xperi in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Shares of XPER stock opened at $18.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.15. The company has a quick ratio of 8.09, a current ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $910.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.30. Xperi has a 12 month low of $17.71 and a 12 month high of $25.84.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $90.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.40 million. Xperi had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 22.15%. Sell-side analysts predict that Xperi will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XPER. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Xperi by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,312,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $150,558,000 after acquiring an additional 231,013 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Xperi by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,390,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,985,000 after purchasing an additional 62,614 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Xperi by 17.1% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,205,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,006,000 after purchasing an additional 468,478 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Xperi by 91.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,687,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,754,000 after purchasing an additional 804,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xperi by 47.2% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,467,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,217,000 after purchasing an additional 470,533 shares in the last quarter. 95.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

