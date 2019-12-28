Yamana Gold Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:AUY)

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Yamana Gold has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.3% per year over the last three years. Yamana Gold has a payout ratio of 30.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Yamana Gold to earn $0.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.2%.

NYSE:AUY traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $3.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,816,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,143,824. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08 and a beta of 0.88. Yamana Gold has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $3.99.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $357.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.58 million. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. National Bank Financial set a $6.00 price objective on Yamana Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James set a $4.50 target price on Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yamana Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.41.

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

