Yamana Gold Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:YRI)

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.013 per share on Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Shares of YRI stock traded up C$0.05 on Friday, reaching C$5.05. 1,782,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,837,346. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.72 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17. Yamana Gold has a twelve month low of C$2.41 and a twelve month high of C$5.15.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$472.38 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Yamana Gold will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

