Yeti’s (YETI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Piper Jaffray Companies

Yeti (NYSE:YETI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $41.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ target price suggests a potential upside of 17.21% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen set a $38.00 target price on Yeti and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Yeti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup downgraded Yeti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Yeti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Yeti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Yeti has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.83.

Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $34.98 on Friday. Yeti has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $38.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.50. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.85, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 2.94.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $229.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.35 million. Yeti had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 152.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Yeti will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ryan R. Seiders sold 1,462,751 shares of Yeti stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $42,419,779.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 820,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $23,788,555.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,417,983 shares of company stock worth $70,107,787. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Yeti by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Yeti by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Yeti by 10.9% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Yeti by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yeti during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 49.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yeti Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

