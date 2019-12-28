YoloCash (YLC) Achieves Market Cap of $8,861.00

YoloCash (CURRENCY:YLC) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. Over the last week, YoloCash has traded down 23.9% against the US dollar. YoloCash has a total market cap of $8,861.00 and approximately $2,229.00 worth of YoloCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YoloCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $5.60, $50.98, $33.94 and $10.39.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013721 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00184324 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $92.17 or 0.01260020 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025824 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00119508 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About YoloCash

YoloCash’s total supply is 48,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 29,499,388 coins. The official website for YoloCash is www.yolocash.co. YoloCash’s official Twitter account is @YoloWorldorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

YoloCash Coin Trading

YoloCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $20.33, $24.68, $7.50, $50.98, $24.43, $18.94, $51.55, $32.15, $33.94, $5.60, $10.39 and $13.77. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YoloCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YoloCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YoloCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

