Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,460,000 shares, a decrease of 12.9% from the November 28th total of 5,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total value of $179,464.71. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 43,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,906,540.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,521 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.63, for a total value of $150,016.23. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 43,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,268,607.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,634 shares of company stock valued at $483,139. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of YUM. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 4,636.4% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUM opened at $101.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.46. Yum! Brands has a 1 year low of $88.52 and a 1 year high of $119.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.18.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.14). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 20.88% and a negative return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 21st that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 53.00%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Argus lowered Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.13.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

