YY (NASDAQ:YY) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of YY (NASDAQ:YY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on YY. BidaskClub lowered shares of YY from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of YY from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Nomura increased their target price on YY from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group raised YY from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered YY from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.30.

Shares of NASDAQ YY opened at $54.67 on Friday. YY has a twelve month low of $51.00 and a twelve month high of $88.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.75 and its 200-day moving average is $61.28.

YY (NASDAQ:YY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The information services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $962.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.24 million. YY had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 7.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that YY will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of YY by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,671,593 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $255,874,000 after purchasing an additional 631,243 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in YY by 2.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,136,237 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $148,874,000 after acquiring an additional 57,612 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of YY by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,550,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $108,087,000 after acquiring an additional 22,863 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of YY by 8.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,183,527 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $66,550,000 after acquiring an additional 96,509 shares during the period. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of YY by 158.9% during the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 835,128 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,959,000 after acquiring an additional 512,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

YY Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the live streaming business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates YY Live platform, an online music and entertainment live streaming service; Huya platform, a live streaming platform, including online games, console games, mobile games, entertainments, sports, etc.; and Bigo, a leading short-form video social platform.

