Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) to Announce $2.57 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.57 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Charter Communications’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.59 and the highest is $3.35. Charter Communications reported earnings per share of $1.29 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 99.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Charter Communications will report full-year earnings of $6.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.82 to $8.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $13.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.11 to $16.23. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Charter Communications.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CHTR shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on Charter Communications from $455.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on Charter Communications from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. TD Securities upped their price target on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Charter Communications from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $455.52.

In related news, Director Lance Conn sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.87, for a total value of $460,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,480,490.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.47, for a total value of $569,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,401,183.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,434 shares of company stock valued at $1,603,797. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 162.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 166,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,751,000 after buying an additional 103,426 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 200,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,669,000 after buying an additional 9,610 shares during the last quarter. III Capital Management bought a new position in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,061,000. Finally, Altarock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,081,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,730,000 after buying an additional 127,388 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $483.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.33 billion, a PE ratio of 87.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $472.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $427.06. Charter Communications has a 12 month low of $274.71 and a 12 month high of $487.52.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

