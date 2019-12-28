Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) to Announce $0.84 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) will announce earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for CSG Systems International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the highest is $0.84. CSG Systems International posted earnings per share of $0.95 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CSG Systems International will report full-year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CSG Systems International.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $235.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.33 million. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 26.74% and a net margin of 8.20%. CSG Systems International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS.

CSGS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSGS. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in CSG Systems International by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 189,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,261,000 after purchasing an additional 19,213 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in CSG Systems International by 18.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,033,000 after buying an additional 15,482 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in CSG Systems International by 50.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 6,678 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in CSG Systems International in the third quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in CSG Systems International by 5.8% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGS opened at $51.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.10. CSG Systems International has a 52 week low of $31.28 and a 52 week high of $58.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a $0.222 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.10%.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers revenue management and digital monetization solutions, including Advanced Convergent Platform, a pre-integrated hybrid cloud-based platform; and Ascendon, Singleview, Total Service Mediation, and Wholesale Business Management Solution platforms.

