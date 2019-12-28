Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) to Announce $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dynatrace’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.07. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynatrace will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.24. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Dynatrace.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $129.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.57 million. Dynatrace’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DT. Citigroup upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.04.

Shares of NYSE DT traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.66. 863,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,886,056. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Dynatrace has a twelve month low of $17.05 and a twelve month high of $27.48.

In related news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo, Llc sold 3,636,066 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $87,301,944.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $395,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $470,000. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

