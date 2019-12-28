Zacks: Analysts Anticipate East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $414.09 Million

Equities analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) will announce $414.09 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for East West Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $404.00 million and the highest is $429.65 million. East West Bancorp reported sales of $411.11 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover East West Bancorp.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.03). East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.98% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $421.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.32 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EWBC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on East West Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.43.

EWBC opened at $48.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.51. East West Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $37.69 and a fifty-two week high of $56.09.

In related news, Director Herman Y. Li sold 5,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $243,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,973.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EWBC. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 1,062.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,218,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,851 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 130.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,446,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,662,000 after buying an additional 817,822 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,765,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,562,000 after buying an additional 686,664 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 622.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 662,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,360,000 after buying an additional 571,145 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 117.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 588,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,532,000 after buying an additional 317,801 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

