Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $78.34 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB) will announce $78.34 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Eventbrite’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $78.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $77.80 million. Eventbrite reported sales of $75.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Eventbrite will report full year sales of $321.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $321.00 million to $322.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $362.02 million, with estimates ranging from $352.50 million to $367.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Eventbrite.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $82.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 million. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 15.65% and a negative net margin of 21.24%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.24) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EB shares. ValuEngine upgraded Eventbrite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

In other news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 7,361 shares of Eventbrite stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $132,571.61. Also, CTO Patrick David Poels sold 25,627 shares of Eventbrite stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total transaction of $471,793.07. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,663 shares of company stock worth $656,581. 19.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC increased its stake in Eventbrite by 24.4% in the third quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 1,626,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,809,000 after purchasing an additional 318,561 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Eventbrite by 113.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,822,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,716,000 after buying an additional 1,502,978 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eventbrite by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Eventbrite by 276.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 213,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after buying an additional 157,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Eventbrite during the 3rd quarter worth $195,000. Institutional investors own 56.21% of the company’s stock.

Eventbrite stock opened at $20.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Eventbrite has a twelve month low of $15.30 and a twelve month high of $32.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.09.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and event technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

