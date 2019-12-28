Zacks: Analysts Anticipate IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.12 Billion

Equities analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) will report sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for IHS Markit’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.12 billion and the highest is $1.13 billion. IHS Markit reported sales of $1.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 14th.

On average, analysts expect that IHS Markit will report full-year sales of $4.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.41 billion to $4.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.54 billion to $4.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for IHS Markit.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.14. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INFO. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. BidaskClub lowered IHS Markit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on IHS Markit from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on IHS Markit to $80.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.71.

In other IHS Markit news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 91,549 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $6,547,584.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,335,780.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INFO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the 2nd quarter worth $319,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 17,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 8,658 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 315,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,879,000 after buying an additional 14,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 381.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,717,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,601,000 after buying an additional 2,945,175 shares in the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:INFO traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.64. 1,063,203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,406,446. IHS Markit has a twelve month low of $46.34 and a twelve month high of $75.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.33.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

Featured Article: Put Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IHS Markit (INFO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.