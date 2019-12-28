Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) to Post $0.05 EPS

Analysts forecast that Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) will announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Telephone & Data Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. Telephone & Data Systems reported earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 64.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Telephone & Data Systems will report full year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $1.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Telephone & Data Systems.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Telephone & Data Systems had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on TDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Telephone & Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Telephone & Data Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.38.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 1.0% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 49,284 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Telephone & Data Systems by 1.8% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,336 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Telephone & Data Systems by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 166,704 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,301,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Telephone & Data Systems by 3.1% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 25,251 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Telephone & Data Systems by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,573 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

TDS opened at $24.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.72. Telephone & Data Systems has a 12-month low of $21.44 and a 12-month high of $37.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Telephone & Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.41%.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides wireless, cable and wireline broadband, TV, voice, and hosted and managed services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and small-to-mid-size business customers in industries, such as the construction, retail, agriculture, professional services, and real estate; and national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options.

