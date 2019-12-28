Zacks: Analysts Expect Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) to Post $1.79 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) will post earnings of $1.79 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Baidu’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.58 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.99. Baidu posted earnings of $1.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baidu will report full year earnings of $5.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.49 to $5.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.88 to $8.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Baidu.

Several research firms have recently commented on BIDU. Loop Capital increased their target price on Baidu from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Baidu from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Baidu and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Baidu during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Baidu during the third quarter worth about $31,000. 52.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIDU stock opened at $126.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.83. Baidu has a 52-week low of $93.39 and a 52-week high of $186.22. The company has a market capitalization of $44.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

