Zacks: Analysts Expect Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Will Post Earnings of $2.15 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) will announce earnings per share of $2.15 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Celanese’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.10. Celanese posted earnings per share of $2.38 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Celanese will report full year earnings of $9.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.63 to $9.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $11.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.71 to $11.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Celanese.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 13.85%. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.96 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CE shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Celanese from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.94.

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $123.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.85. Celanese has a one year low of $87.23 and a one year high of $128.88. The company has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 8,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in Celanese by 2.5% in the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Celanese by 1.7% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 75.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 9,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. 99.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

