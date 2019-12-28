Zacks: Analysts Expect Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) to Announce -$0.12 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) will report earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Fastly’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fastly will report full year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.51). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.27). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Fastly.

Get Fastly alerts:

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $49.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.29 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FSLY shares. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Fastly from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Fastly from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fastly presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.49.

Fastly stock opened at $20.57 on Wednesday. Fastly has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $35.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.09.

In other news, major shareholder August Capital Management Vi, sold 76,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $1,582,549.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Joshua Bixby sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $406,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 606,376 shares of company stock valued at $12,741,946.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSLY. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Fastly during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Fastly during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Fastly in the third quarter worth about $76,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fastly in the third quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Fastly in the second quarter worth about $142,000. 12.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fastly (FSLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.