Zacks: Analysts Expect Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Varonis Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Varonis Systems posted earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 118.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Varonis Systems will report full year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.90). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.14). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Varonis Systems.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $65.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.61 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 21.42% and a negative return on equity of 49.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VRNS. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $81.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.29.

NASDAQ VRNS traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.45. 234,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,157. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.16 and its 200-day moving average is $68.07. Varonis Systems has a 1 year low of $48.67 and a 1 year high of $80.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.05 and a beta of 0.87.

In other Varonis Systems news, EVP David Bass sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total transaction of $420,255.00. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRNS. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 97.1% during the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 989,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,293,000 after purchasing an additional 487,453 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 4,936.0% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 460,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,523,000 after buying an additional 451,344 shares in the last quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 75.0% in the second quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 1,050,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,037,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 67.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 535,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,004,000 after buying an additional 214,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 398.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 186,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,579,000 after buying an additional 149,464 shares in the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

