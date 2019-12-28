Zacks: Analysts Expect Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) to Post $1.01 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) will post $1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Watsco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.07 and the lowest is $0.93. Watsco reported earnings per share of $1.02 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Watsco will report full-year earnings of $6.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $7.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.83 to $7.87. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Watsco.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The construction company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.03). Watsco had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

WSO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on Watsco from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Watsco from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Watsco from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Watsco from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.40.

WSO stock opened at $180.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Watsco has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $182.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 0.82.

In other news, Director George Sape sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.87, for a total transaction of $96,178.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,380.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Watsco during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

