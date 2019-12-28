Zacks: Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $26.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.64) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Applied Therapeutics an industry rank of 61 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of APLT stock opened at $26.08 on Wednesday. Applied Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $26.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.56.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.14). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Therapeutics will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of APLT. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Applied Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $111,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Applied Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Applied Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.99% of the company’s stock.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy.

