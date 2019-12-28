Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Will Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Brokerages expect Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Netflix’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. Netflix posted earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Netflix will report full year earnings of $3.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.93 to $6.57. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Netflix.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NFLX. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Aegis restated a “hold” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Netflix from $370.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Netflix from $450.00 to $422.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $371.86.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total transaction of $17,011,172.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,011,172.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.8% during the third quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,877 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 789 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 64.9% during the third quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 94 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.3% during the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 979 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 80.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NFLX traded down $3.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $329.09. The company had a trading volume of 4,903,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,722,429. Netflix has a 52-week low of $249.80 and a 52-week high of $385.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.79, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $309.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $310.66.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

