Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $27.53 Million

Equities research analysts expect PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) to post $27.53 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PennantPark Investment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $26.57 million and the highest estimate coming in at $28.64 million. PennantPark Investment reported sales of $27.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will report full-year sales of $114.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $107.23 million to $120.02 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $124.81 million, with estimates ranging from $114.53 million to $132.79 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PennantPark Investment.

Get PennantPark Investment alerts:

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The asset manager reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $27.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.50 million. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 7.51%.

Several analysts have issued reports on PNNT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PennantPark Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. BidaskClub upgraded PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

In other news, CEO Arthur H. Penn bought 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.17 per share, with a total value of $98,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,193,339.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 0.3% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 913,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 3.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,299 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 2,255.0% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 515.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 6.0% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 82,992 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares during the last quarter. 39.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PNNT traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $6.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,249. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.85 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.12. PennantPark Investment has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $7.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. PennantPark Investment’s payout ratio is 109.09%.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

Featured Article: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PennantPark Investment (PNNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.