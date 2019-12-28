Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Will Post Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) will announce $1.35 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for PPG Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.39 and the lowest is $1.30. PPG Industries posted earnings of $1.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PPG Industries will report full year earnings of $6.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $6.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow PPG Industries.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PPG. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on PPG Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut PPG Industries from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.72.

Shares of PPG opened at $133.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.24. PPG Industries has a 12 month low of $96.82 and a 12 month high of $134.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 34.46%.

In other PPG Industries news, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 30,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $3,958,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,884 shares in the company, valued at $19,484,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 11,916 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,489,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,418,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Burt Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 77.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

