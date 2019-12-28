Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pretium Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.14. Pretium Resources also reported earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Pretium Resources will report full-year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.48. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $1.09. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Pretium Resources.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $132.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.97 million. Pretium Resources had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 5.18%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from $25.40 to $23.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Pretium Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, CIBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pretium Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pretium Resources by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,626,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,307,000 after buying an additional 195,522 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Pretium Resources by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,066,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,696,000 after buying an additional 553,135 shares during the period. Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pretium Resources by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. now owns 2,962,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,656,000 after buying an additional 53,431 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Pretium Resources by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,686,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,415,000 after buying an additional 391,775 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Pretium Resources by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,556,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,586,000 after buying an additional 252,134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Pretium Resources stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,473,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,482. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39 and a beta of -0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.09. Pretium Resources has a 52 week low of $6.65 and a 52 week high of $13.83.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

